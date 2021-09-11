NCTA grows ag industry careers

CURTIS — Fall enrollment of 232 fulltime students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis increased 6.4% this fall from 218 a year ago.

“Given the challenges with the pandemic and strong demand by employers nationwide for skilled employees, we are grateful to see every new student and our second- or third-year Aggies return to complete their degrees,” said Larry Gossen, NCTA dean.

Overall enrollment at the two-year college stayed even with 2020 levels at 282 students, when adding part-time, non-degree seeking, and dual credit high school students to fulltime numbers.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter on Wednesday announced enrollment counts for the five NU campuses in Curtis, Kearney, Lincoln and two in Omaha.

NCTA is part of the NU system and the only two-year campus.

“We continue to gain students who are interested in an associate degree with hands-on learning in agricultural production,” said Jennifer McConville, associate dean.