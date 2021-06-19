NCTA hosting ag mechanics boot camp

CURTIS — High school instructors of agricultural mechanics programs can sharpen their skills in small engines, hydraulics and electricity July 6 to 8 in Curtis.

Instructors will receive guided, hands-on training at the ag mechanics/ag instructor boot camp at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The three-day workshop includes curriculum ideas and peer discussions for career development events which high school students develop in FFA and agricultural courses, said NCTA Dean Larry Gossen.

“Instructors who want continuing education for their teaching portfolio plus new ideas for their classrooms will benefit,” said Gossen, who spent much of his career as an agriculture education instructor and advisor.

The NCTA college classroom and laboratory will provide an excellent setting. The registration fee of $299 includes dormitory housing and meals at Aggie Food Service.

Dan Stehlik, NCTA ag mechanics lecturer, will be the boot camp instructor. For further information, contact NCTA at 1-800-3CURTIS (1-800-328-7847).

Registration is available at nctaunl.wufoo.com/forms/boot-camp-registration.