NCTA hosting ag speaker on Monday

CURTIS — Ag advocacy and industry influence will be among topics discussed in Curtis on Monday at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

“We Must Stand United” is the theme for the 6 p.m. free public forum by Trent Loos, a Nebraska ag producer who represents the Protect the Harvest organization.

Loos, who has served on the PTH Advisory Committee since May, will present the group’s views on agriculture, land use and the rural-versus-urban divide across the country.

Loos, who farms in central Nebraska with his family, has hosted his radio program “Loos Tales” for 20 years. The program airs in 19 states, on nearly 100 stations and is on the internet.

A frequent traveler and public speaker, he has presented programs in 48 states, Japan, Australia, Ireland and Canada. Loos encourages those in agriculture “to stand up and proudly tell consumers about life on their family farming (and ranching) operations.”

The forum is hosted by the NCTA Diversity Committee to bring discussion and information to the campus community regarding a variety of topics including agricultural issues, said Joanna Hergenreder, NCTA associate professor of animal science.

Monday’s program will be at the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center auditorium. The Ed Center is located on the east side of the NCTA campus, at Siminoe and University Streets.