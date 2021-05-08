NCTA hosting Aggie Alumni Day June 26

This summer, Aggie graduates and friends will convene June 26 for a unique gathering of classmates at the campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The “double” reunion of the Aggie Alumni Association features a 50-year recognition for the classes of 1970 and 1971.

After postponement of 2020 events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Aggie Alumni decided to highlight honor classes in 5-year increments, beginning in ’70 and ’71.

The gathering will be a daytime event, with a noon luncheon at the NCTA Student Activity Center, the old gym which is also known as The Barn.

“We have so much to celebrate, with the ability to gather again in larger groups and celebrate the long history of our alma mater,” said Ann Ramm Bruntz, class of ’71, who is president of the Aggie Alumni Association. “After a year of few public events across the state, I’m really looking forward to seeing my UNSTA classmates and friends of NCTA.”

Ann and her husband, David Bruntz, will be celebrating 50 years since their graduation from the University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture. The two met as college students in Curtis.