NCTA hosting Aggie Alumni Day June 26

This summer, Aggie graduates and friends will convene June 26 for a unique gathering of classmates at the campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
The “double” reunion of the Aggie Alumni Association features a 50-year recognition for the classes of 1970 and 1971.
After postponement of 2020 events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Aggie Alumni decided to highlight honor classes in 5-year increments, beginning in ’70 and ’71.
The gathering will be a daytime event, with a noon luncheon at the NCTA Student Activity Center, the old gym which is also known as The Barn.
“We have so much to celebrate, with the ability to gather again in larger groups and celebrate the long history of our alma mater,” said Ann Ramm Bruntz, class of ’71, who is president of the Aggie Alumni Association. “After a year of few public events across the state, I’m really looking forward to seeing my UNSTA classmates and friends of NCTA.”
Ann and her husband, David Bruntz, will be celebrating 50 years since their graduation from the University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture. The two met as college students in Curtis.
A native of Stuart, Ramm studied veterinary technology at UNSTA. Bruntz of Friend is also in the class of ’71, earned his associate degree in production agriculture. The pair graduated in May and were married that fall so, indeed, this year of 2021 has extra significance for them.
June 15 marks the first-year anniversary of Larry Gossen NCTA’s new dean.
Gathering friends
The Aggie Alumni Association represents college graduates from UNSTA and NCTA, as well as the high school alumni from the Nebraska School of Agriculture and University of Nebraska School of Agriculture.
For those unfamiliar with the school and campus, it was founded by the Nebraska Legislature and started construction in 1912 as a regional high school. Primarily, it served grades nine through 12 for students from counties or towns without high schools. NSA opened its doors at Agriculture Hall in September 1913.
Currently, the school communicate with nearly 4,500 individuals on their mailing list. These are a combination of college and high school graduates. Recently, Gossen authored his first NCTA Dean’s Newsletter sent to alumni and partners, and it was received in most mailboxes last week.
Find the most recent newsletter on the Aggie Alumni Page at ncta.unl.edu/aggie-alumni.
Aggie Alumni Day will be hosted on June 26. More information is available by emailing mcrawford@unl.edu.
All alumni and NCTA friends are invited to attend. The Aggie Alumni board and officers are finalizing details and will post those at the web site.