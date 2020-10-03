NCTA hosting autumn Discovery Days

Students can participate in some interactive, academic classes, followed by an opportunity to explore NCTA student membership clubs and competitive, travel teams.

Haley Krumpus, a veterinary technology freshman from Colome, South Dakota, said a campus visit sealed her college decision in the fall of 2019.

“For the longest time I knew I wanted to work with animals and that comes from working with livestock, primarily,” Krumpus said. “We drove down in October last year to just look around and I fell in love with NCTA.

“I had a tour the next day. I loved the facilities that I would be working in and the people showing me around. Everyone was very friendly and helpful.”

Student ambassadors guide Discovery Day tours so the college-bound applicants can gain insights from a current Aggie, Stinman said.

Also, Nebraska students who apply to NCTA on Tuesday or anytime during Oct. 1 to 18, can have the $45 application fee waived.

Although next Tuesday’s events are filled, pre-registration is open for Nov. 10 at ncta.unl.edu/discovery-days.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, attendees are being asked to bring a facial covering in case they are unable to physically distance during the sessions.

Discovery Days also will be offered March 2 with a dedicated “Junior Day” on April 12, 2021. Campus tours of NCTA can be virtual or in-person visits. See ncta.unl.edu/ncta-campus-tours for details on days and times.