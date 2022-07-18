NCTA hosting cover crops field day July 26

CURTIS — Crop and livestock producers can learn about cover crops for forage production and livestock grazing during a cover cropping and conservation field day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture — Campus Education Center, 404 E. Seventh St., in Curtis.

The Nebraska College of Technical is partnering with the Center for Rural Affairs and Nebraska Extension to offer the program and field demonstrations, said Brad Ramsdale, NCTA agronomy professor.

Attendees will receive instruction and guidance on:

Fitting cover crops into dryland and irrigated production for soil health and weed control.

Cover crops for grazing and forages.

Cover crop selection tool.

USDA programs that offer conservation incentives.

Speakers will be Ramsdale, Jerry Volesky and Chuck Burr of the West Central Research, Education and Extension Center in North Platte, Gary Lesoing, Extension educator in Nemaha County and Nebraska SARE Coordinator, Justin Carter of the Center for Rural Affairs, and Rich Russell of Arrow Seed.

Participants will meet at 10 a.m. at NCTA’s Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center, Siminoe and University streets in Curtis. A tour of the campus farm and lunch will be provided.

The field day is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through Nebraska’s Natural Resources and Conservation Service. Meals are provided by the Sustainable Agriculture Resource Education North Central.

Registrations are requested by July 26 for materials and the free meal. To register, go to cfra.org/events.

For more information, contact Justin Carter at justinc@cfra.org.