NCTA hosting Discovery Day Monday

CURTIS — Prospective college students can attend “Discovery Day” on Monday at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Individuals of any age, including some changing careers or colleges, are welcome, says Gaylene Stinman, admissions recruiter.

“Our NCTA Discovery Day is a great mix of individuals who have already graduated from high school, are getting ready for Spring commencement, and will graduate in another year or two,” Stinman said.

Activities begin at 8:30 a.m. with check-in at the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center.

Participants can visit with each academic department about NCTA programs and classes, take tours and learn about financial aid.

“Student Ambassadors lead each touring group,” Stinman said. “Students and their parents can talk directly with current students and gain a student’s view of life on campus.”

In afternoon sessions, attendees can participate in hands-on, interactive activities in subjects of animal science and equine science, agronomy, agricultural mechanics, agribusiness, veterinary and animal health.