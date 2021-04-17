NCTA hosts, wins agronomy contest

“The contest was set up very well, and the other schools were prepared, but I like to think our team’s time and dedication really showed. I couldn’t be more proud of my team and our accomplishments,” Calkins said.

Upon graduation in May, Calkins is prepared for a career in agronomic research or as a crops consultant.

Team leader Jacob Jenkins, also a sophomore, said it was both exciting and rewarding to place at the top as a team and individually.

Jenkins is a diversified agriculture major graduating in May. The crop production skills and livestock management he gains at NCTA are important to his family’s crops and livestock operation in western Nebraska.

Connor Nolan, a sophomore from Lynch, will graduate in May, then go on to UNL in the fall to study agronomy.

Calkins, Nolan and Jenkins, current sophomores, began their agronomy courses at NCTA as freshmen in the fall of 2019. They were able to participate, but not compete for contest points, in 2020 contests at Oklahoma Panhandle State University at Goodwell in February and then at NCTA on March 10. But, before the Aggies could go on to the national contest that was to be in Kansas that April, the global pandemic halted everything.