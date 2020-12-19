NCTA names fall 2020 Dean’s List, Honor Roll

CURTIS — Academic honors for 48 Aggie students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture were announced Wednesday for the fall semester which featured 16 weeks of in-person classes at the campus in Curtis.

“I am proud of these students making the Deans’ List and Honor Roll during a challenging time of their college journey,” said NCTA Dean Larry Gossen.

“The ability for NCTA to conduct in-person classes on campus with extensive hands-on learning was advantageous to all of our students and their instructors,” Gossen added.

Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the academic designations. The only two-year campus of the University of Nebraska system, NCTA offers academics solely in veterinary technology and agriculture sciences.

Thirteen students earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the Deans List, Gossen said. The 35 students with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99 are on the Deans Honor Roll.

Classes began Aug. 24 and concluded Dec. 11 with final exams. Honor students represent eight states.

Spring semester courses will begin Jan. 11. See ncta.unl.edu for registrations or details on dual credit classes for high school students.