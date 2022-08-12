NCTA offering online dual credit courses to high schoolers

CURTIS — High school juniors and seniors can get a jump start on college academics with online dual credit courses.

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture offers six classes this fall, with the semester starting Aug. 22 said Jennifer McConville, associate dean.

“The NCTA program allows students to earn high school and college credits concurrently, at a reduced rate of $69.50 per credit hour,” McConville said. “The courses are college-level, contain the same content and rigor as other courses offered at NCTA, and may transfer to other colleges.”

Available NCTA are:

Agriculture careers.

Crop science.

Natural resources management.

Animal management.

Beef production systems.

Radiation safety for vet techs.

Academic credits range from three hours to one. An overview, starter course is the one-credit-hour class on careers in agriculture taught by Professor Brad McConville, said McConville.

“This class covers a variety of occupations within a specific major such as animal science or agronomy. It can introduce a student to careers and interest areas they may not have been exposed to previously,” said McConville.

Interested students should have a 3.0 grade point average. If the student does not meet this requirement, contact the high school guidance counselor to discuss enrollment.

Online courses are available through the Canvas Learning Management System.

For more information, go to go.unl.edu/xezq or contact Gaylene Stinman at gstinman2@unl.edu.