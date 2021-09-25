NCTA ranch horse team opens season

CURTIS — The season opener for the NCTA ranch horse team was an open and collegiate show sponsored by the Colorado-Wyoming-Nebraska Stock Horse Association.

“The CoWN show in Brighton, Colorado, was perfect as a warm-up show for both our students and their horses,” said Coach Joanna Hergenreder.

“All team members excelled and took away critical experience needed to approach the upcoming season with strength,” added Hergenreder, animal science professor who heads the NCTA equine programs.

Weekend results were:

» Cauy Bennett of Elwood on Katy Sugar Lena competed in the Non Pro division and won the Pleasure classes. They also placed third in Cow Work and Trail classes, and fifth in Reining.

» Macy Zentner of Cedar Rapids on Blue, Limited Non Pro to finish Reserve Champion in Reining and Trail classes, fourth in Cow Work and fifth in Pleasure.

» Connor Crumbliss of Fairfield on Baymax, Limited Non Pro placing third in Pleasure, fourth in Reining and fifth in Cow Work and Trail classes.

» Devry Bellomy, Keyes, Oklahoma, on Ottis, Limited Non Pro and were sixth in Reining, and seventh in Trail and Pleasure classes.