NCTA receives library grant

The campus library of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis has received a grant from the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.

NCTA Dean Larry Gossen said the college was notified this summer regarding an award of $2,160 to continue its campus resource of the NCTA Agricultural Terrorism Collection.

The Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, based in North Platte, assists applicants regionally for educational and community programs.

NCTA Library Specialist Mo Khamouna has maintained the resource collection for student research on national and international issues regarding agriculture production and animal health.

Eric Seacrest, executive director of the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, said funding sources include the James & Betty Keenan Fund and the MNCF Education Fund.

“We appreciate the assistance of the donors who make grants possible for NCTA and our students studying agriculture and veterinary technology,” Gossen said. “Mr. Seacrest makes regular visits to the campus and is well versed in the academic programs at NCTA.”