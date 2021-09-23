NCTA’s Pet Spa Day is Saturday in Curtis

CURTIS — Treat your dog to a day at the spa this fall at the NCTA Dog Spa Day on Saturday.
Veterinary technician students will bathe dogs, trim toenails and clean the animal’s ears during individual sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Grooming occurs at the Veterinary Teaching Clinic of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
“People from the Curtis community or area can their dog or dogs to get them bathed, plus nails trimmed, and their ears cleaned during Dog Spa Day,” said Hannah Murray, a sophomore from North Bend.
The project is hosted by the Student Technicians of Veterinary Medicine Association, said Murray, STVMA president.
The event is a combination of community service, a fundraiser for the Vet Tech Program and STVMA Club and provides students with the opportunity to apply hands-on animal care skills.
Dogs must have a current rabies vaccination, administered at least one month prior to Spa Day.
“This is my second time to be a part of the Spa Day. We washed and pampered quite a few dogs in April,” said Ashyln Mohling, a sophomore from Glenvil and STVMA treasurer.
Typically, the Spa Day is an event in the fall but was delayed in 2020 due to COVID restrictions which prevented campus visitors.
“We always look forward to Spa Day for STVMA and our outreach program. The students take shifts through the day so everyone who wants to participate has that opportunity,” Mohling added. “It’s a fun time to meet dog owners and share in taking care of their companions.”
Use of facial masks is requested since the bathing area is indoors.
Donations are suggested at $5 per dog. No acting veterinarian will be present to treat or address health conditions.