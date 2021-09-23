NCTA’s Pet Spa Day is Saturday in Curtis

CURTIS — Treat your dog to a day at the spa this fall at the NCTA Dog Spa Day on Saturday.

Veterinary technician students will bathe dogs, trim toenails and clean the animal’s ears during individual sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grooming occurs at the Veterinary Teaching Clinic of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

“People from the Curtis community or area can their dog or dogs to get them bathed, plus nails trimmed, and their ears cleaned during Dog Spa Day,” said Hannah Murray, a sophomore from North Bend.

The project is hosted by the Student Technicians of Veterinary Medicine Association, said Murray, STVMA president.

The event is a combination of community service, a fundraiser for the Vet Tech Program and STVMA Club and provides students with the opportunity to apply hands-on animal care skills.

Dogs must have a current rabies vaccination, administered at least one month prior to Spa Day.

“This is my second time to be a part of the Spa Day. We washed and pampered quite a few dogs in April,” said Ashyln Mohling, a sophomore from Glenvil and STVMA treasurer.