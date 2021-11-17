NCTA shares Aggies’ recent successes

Aggie students are sharing significant experiences on campus and as they travel from Curtis representing the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, according to a press release from the college.

Agronomy students placed fourth among 18 colleges at American Society of Agronomy annual meetings, thanks in part to the preparation in the classroom and field laboratories by Professor Brad Ramsdale.

The NCTA ranch horse team took eight Aggies to their season finale in Torrington, Wyoming, where four students competed in their first college show. Family and friends traveled with the team, cheering on the students and coach Joanna Hergenreder.

Four students from the Agricultural Education program joined Professor Doug Smith at Kearney last Saturday for the Ag Ed Symposium for FFA members, their advisers and future classroom teachers.

NCTA’s stock dog team drew praise and training techniques from Kent and Lori Herbel in a weekend clinic at the Livestock Teaching Center. Alumni and current students spent two days in the arena gaining even more knowledge about safely and efficiently herding livestock.

Recently, NCTA hosted nearly 700 FFA members, advisors and chaperones for two days of career development events on campus.