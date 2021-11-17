NCTA shares Aggies’ recent successes

Aggie students are sharing significant experiences on campus and as they travel from Curtis representing the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, according to a press release from the college.
Agronomy students placed fourth among 18 colleges at American Society of Agronomy annual meetings, thanks in part to the preparation in the classroom and field laboratories by Professor Brad Ramsdale.
The NCTA ranch horse team took eight Aggies to their season finale in Torrington, Wyoming, where four students competed in their first college show. Family and friends traveled with the team, cheering on the students and coach Joanna Hergenreder.
Four students from the Agricultural Education program joined Professor Doug Smith at Kearney last Saturday for the Ag Ed Symposium for FFA members, their advisers and future classroom teachers.
NCTA’s stock dog team drew praise and training techniques from Kent and Lori Herbel in a weekend clinic at the Livestock Teaching Center. Alumni and current students spent two days in the arena gaining even more knowledge about safely and efficiently herding livestock.
Recently, NCTA hosted nearly 700 FFA members, advisors and chaperones for two days of career development events on campus.
On Monday, Gaylene Stinman spearheaded the student services team, Aggie ambassadors, faculty and recruiters in welcoming 59 prospective students, their families and some school groups to Aggie discovery day. Of those students who will be high school graduates in 2022, 88% of those college prospects in attendance made their applications to become NCTA Aggies.
A second Dog Spa Day for the fall semester is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Veterinary Technology complex. Dogs with current rabies vaccinations will be bathed, have nails trimmed and ears cleaned by members of the Student Technicians of Veterinary Medicine Association.
Clinician Sherman Tegtmeier returns to NCTA’s LTC arena on Saturday and Sunday for training sessions in horsemanship and reining. Individual and group classes aid students and public partners for this special event hosted by the NCTA ranch horse team. Although spaces are filled, individuals may be able to audit by contacting Coach Joanna Hergenreder.
Regional recruiting expands this week in neighboring Red Willow County at the McCook Farm, Ranch and Hemp show with a friends-and-family approach.
Starting Friday, you’ll be able to find NCTA’s recruiters and Aggies at the two-day expo at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds, booth No. 686 in the Kiplinger Arena.
Darren and Tana Dale founded Star Expos and continue their support of their alma mater by ensuring NCTA can be a part of this showcase in agriculture. This year, they’ve added another NCTA graduate to their team.
Chance Koetter began as a volunteer while a FFA freshman at McCook Senior High. Koetter graduated from NCTA in 2017 as a diversified agriculture major. His primary Aggie advisors were Drs. Ramsdale and Smith, and now-retired Professor Emeritus Jo Bek.