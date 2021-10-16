NCTA students blending lessons with life skills

One may think college courses at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture are primarily crops and cattle, horses and horticulture, or engines and equines.
That is the school’s bread and butter, so to speak.
Preparing students for careers in agriculture, veterinary technology and related industries is emphasized in the mission statement.
In Curtis and the surrounding areas of Frontier County, numerous opportunities exist for community service.
Professor Eric Reed teaches a human relations course in the general education program. Students who volunteer receive credit for providing community service. They learn communication and organizational skills as they work in small groups, pairs or individually on various projects they initiate.
Recently, some young men hosted a bingo session at the Curtis Senior Center. On Friday, a bake sale for a childcare center was in the mall near the post office.
This week student-planned events include a public workshop on genealogy, a golf tourney for students, a truck and car show and perhaps a 5K run on campus. Stay tuned for more details.
For each event, Dr. Reed meets with the students to discuss their assignment and review a checklist:
» Do I need to reserve this area — who do I talk to?
» What equipment do I need? Is that equipment available? From whom? What does it cost?
» Where will I get my prizes? How will I pay for them?
» Where will I get the snacks that I said will be there? Who will make them? What will they be?
» How do I communicate this event so people show up? Did I put all the necessary information on my flyer or news release?
Grading is based on their initiative, plus the interpersonal skills used to coordinate and conduct the event.
NCTA welcomes visitors to campus, and to join our Aggie students in the activities they have planned. Enjoy this change of seasons as fall is clearly in the air.
Aggie Events:
» Tuesday: NCTA Round Robin Team Roping, 6:30 p.m., Mill Park (public).
» Wednesday: Student Golf Tourney (NCTA, only).
» Wednesday: Getting to Know your Roots, 7 p.m., Ed Center (public).
» Saturday: Shotgun Sports Team, Lincoln, Wayne State meet.
» Oct. 25: Protect the Harvest, Trent Loos, 6 p.m., Ed Center (public).
» Oct. 30: Truck and Car Show, 7 p.m. (public).