NCTA students blending lessons with life skills

One may think college courses at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture are primarily crops and cattle, horses and horticulture, or engines and equines.

That is the school’s bread and butter, so to speak.

Preparing students for careers in agriculture, veterinary technology and related industries is emphasized in the mission statement.

In Curtis and the surrounding areas of Frontier County, numerous opportunities exist for community service.

Professor Eric Reed teaches a human relations course in the general education program. Students who volunteer receive credit for providing community service. They learn communication and organizational skills as they work in small groups, pairs or individually on various projects they initiate.

Recently, some young men hosted a bingo session at the Curtis Senior Center. On Friday, a bake sale for a childcare center was in the mall near the post office.

This week student-planned events include a public workshop on genealogy, a golf tourney for students, a truck and car show and perhaps a 5K run on campus. Stay tuned for more details.

For each event, Dr. Reed meets with the students to discuss their assignment and review a checklist: