CURTIS — Spring graduates who had a virtual commencement ceremony from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, have been invited to return to campus Sept. 26 for their class of 2019-20 graduation reception.
“We want to honor our NCTA Aggie graduates and host a small reception for these new alumni and their immediate family members,” said Larry Gossen, who became the new dean at NCTA on June 15.
“All students left campus in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, finishing their academic semester with remote courses. They haven’t had an opportunity to reassemble to celebrate their college accomplishments,” said Gossen.
“I look forward to meeting the NCTA graduates who can attend on Sept. 26,” Gossen said.
The graduates are asked to RSVP with a head count of attendees to the NCTA Dean’s Office. NCTA started the fall semester on Aug. 24 with in-person classes. However, due to COVID-19 health and safety requirements for physical distancing at indoor facilities, large public gatherings are discouraged.
For details on the Sept. 26 reception, graduates are to contact Josi Arnold at the Dean’s Office at 308-367-5200 or e-mail jarnold7@unl.edu.
