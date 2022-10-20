 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCTA to host stock dog clinic in Curtis

A clinic for handlers of working stock dogs will be Oct. 29 and 30 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. Aggie students and their dogs gathered in September at Ag Hall.

 NCTA photo

CURTIS — Sheep, goats and beef cattle will know the pace around the arena after two days of working stock dogs by clinician Laura Stimatze of Owasso, Oklahoma.

Professional dog trainer, clinician and accomplished contestant in cattle dog trials, Stimatze brings her working dogs to the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis on Oct. 29 and 30.

The NCTA stock dog team and their faculty sponsor Leighlynn Obermiller will host the weekend NCTA Stock Dog Fall Clinic at the indoor arena of the NCTA Livestock Teaching Center.

“Laura has been around working dogs her whole life,” Obermiller said. “She now spends her time working her own line of cattle bred border collies and traveling around the country, helping others get the most out of their dogs.”

All skill levels and herding dog breeds are welcome, said Christina Frink, NCTA veterinary technology student and president of the Aggie stock dog club. The Atwood, Kansas, native said the club has 10 members.

The clinic is limited to 12 working spots, with a fee assessed each participant. Students can apply for a reduced rate. And anyone can audit the action and training for $25 per day, Frink said.

Proceeds assist the NCTA club for their training and travel activities. Frink said the club has a variety of skill levels among members and dogs. The club is an extracurricular activity, having practices during the week and training their working dogs on livestock at the LTC indoor arena.

For more information on registrations and health requirements for dogs, contact Obermiller at 308-367-5221 or email hobermiller2@unl.edu.

