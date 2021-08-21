NCTA welcomes students back with in-person classes, health measures

CURTIS — Classes begin Monday at NCTA. A team of 11 students will serve as resident assistants and leaders in student life programs this fall. Residence Life Manager is Erika Arambula.
The team of RAs includes, Rylie Borgerding, Connor Crumbliss, Kaden Bryant, Ashlyn Mohling, Amy Egelhoff, Ayden Long, Melody MacDonald, Paige McKenzie, Olivia Nyberg, Clayton Runkle and Brianna Sjolander.
Health measures
This semester will have full in-person classes again this academic year at NCTA. Thanks to the efforts of the school last semester students on competitive teams could travel and compete, even out of state, with careful hygiene, routine testing (saliva-based) and social distancing.
Although some events off campus were virtual, NCTA was able to provide in-person tours and campus visits, plus held some collegiate contests along with FFA, 4-H and public activities including 2021 Commencement.
With concerns existing this summer with the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, NCTA has looked at what can and should be done to help maintain a safe, open campus.
Larry Gossen, NCTA dean, has conferred with the Southwest Public Health Department in McCook, plus University of Nebraska leadership. NCTA will implement re-entry testing procedures starting Thursday. This will be a saliva-based test as was done in January and throughout the semester.
This testing is required of everyone that will spend time on campus, regardless of vaccination status.
This week, for re-entry at the start of fall semester, the school will test over four days. Depending on the results of the tests, the school will then determine if additional random or required testing will be conducted.
As was done last spring, the school will test all individuals and teams traveling as a part of NCTA. Also, all who interact with outside groups participating in campus events will be tested.
University guidance
NCTA will follow the guidance of University President Ted Carter. Guidelines are subject to change upon recommendations of President Carter or other health professionals. Current guidelines are:
» All vaccinated faculty, staff and students, as well as visitors to campus, are encouraged, but not required, to wear face masks indoors. Unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks.
» COVID-19 vaccination is strongly recommended for all members of the university community. Vaccination is not required.
» Faculty, staff and students are not required to disclose COVID-19 vaccination status. Those who choose not to disclose their status should expect to take additional safety measures.
Vaccination clinic Aug. 31
In accordance with President Carter’s second point, NCTA will offer a vaccination clinic on campus from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 in The Barn student union. This will be the Pfizer vaccine. The second shot will be scheduled at the time of the first shot. The clinic is free of charge and is available to the community.
To register for the inoculation, go to vaccinate.ne.gov or call the SWPHD at 308-345-4223. A consent form for minors, ages 18 and under, is needed.
Course enrollment open
College-bound students are still being accepted, along with high school students taking dual credit courses. To register for either, contact Gaylene Stinman at gstinman2@unl.edu. College classes are $139 per credit hour. Dual credit classes are half price. See the dual credit course listing at go.unl.edu/udom.
A list of upcoming NCTA events:
Monday: NCTA fall semester at Curtis and dual credit classes begin.
Wednesday: Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory Open House, 8 a.m., Whitman.
Wednesday: NCTA Recruiter at Cuming County College Fair, West Point.
Friday: Final day to register for dual credit classes.
Friday: Nebraska State Fair opening day.