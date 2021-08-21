NCTA welcomes students back with in-person classes, health measures

This testing is required of everyone that will spend time on campus, regardless of vaccination status.

This week, for re-entry at the start of fall semester, the school will test over four days. Depending on the results of the tests, the school will then determine if additional random or required testing will be conducted.

As was done last spring, the school will test all individuals and teams traveling as a part of NCTA. Also, all who interact with outside groups participating in campus events will be tested.

University guidance

NCTA will follow the guidance of University President Ted Carter. Guidelines are subject to change upon recommendations of President Carter or other health professionals. Current guidelines are:

» All vaccinated faculty, staff and students, as well as visitors to campus, are encouraged, but not required, to wear face masks indoors. Unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks.

» COVID-19 vaccination is strongly recommended for all members of the university community. Vaccination is not required.