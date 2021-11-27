NDA announces 2021-22 Ag Youth Council members

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council presents a leadership opportunity for college students interested in careers in agriculture. The 21 college students who serve on the council are chosen by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to share their knowledge and passion about agriculture with young people across Nebraska, according to the press release.

Throughout the year, NAYC members promote agriculture and provide insight and advice about the many job opportunities available in Nebraska’s ag industry.

“The Nebraska Ag Youth Council is a team of hard-working students with a passion for agriculture and a bright future in the ag industry,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “These students are the next generation of leaders in agriculture, and I look forward to working with them as they continue to pursue careers in agriculture, grow their leadership skills, and teach others about food, fuel and Nebraska agriculture.”