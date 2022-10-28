NDA announces 2022-23 Ag Youth Council members

LINCOLN—One way the Nebraska Department of Agriculture supports the next generation of ag leaders is through the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council, a group of college students working together to share their passion and knowledge about agriculture.

In a press release this week, NDA announced the 2022-23 council members.

“The future of agriculture relies on the next generation of producers, innovators, educators and leaders, and these NAYC members have a bright future in ag,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “NAYC has a long-standing tradition of excellence in Nebraska, and I look forward to watching these Council members grow their leadership skills.”

NAYC members coordinate and participate in a wide range of ag-focused activities and events throughout the year. They visit elementary schools to talk about where food comes from, take students on farm tours to experience life on a farm, and visit with high school students about career opportunities in agriculture.

The primary focus of NAYC is to coordinate the annual Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute, a five-day summer conference for high school juniors and seniors with speakers, workshops and networking opportunities. NAYI is in its 52nd year and is the longest running event of its kind in the nation. It is made possible through the donations of many generous sponsors.

The list of the 2022-23 NAYC leadership:

Head Counselors: Jadyn Fleischman (Herman); Ethan Kreikemeier (West Point).

President: Taylor Ruwe (Hooper).

Secretary: Kendra Loseke (Blair).

Vice President of Communications and Social Media: Madison Kreifels (Syracuse).

Vice President of Alumni Relations: Logan Hafer (Long Pine).

Vice President of NAYI Improvement and Promotions: Madison Stracke (Stuart).

Vice President of Youth Outreach: Abby Miller (Mead).

Vice President of Sponsorship: Kaleb Senff (Axtell).

Additional NAYC members include: Laura Albro, Bayard; Keegan Doggett, West Point; Vickie Ference, Ord; Ben Kamrath, Columbus; Jenna Knake, Syracuse; Jessie Lamp, Ashland; Kendall Prior, Imperial; Levi Schiller, Scribner; Emma Snoberger, Aurora; Evan Svanda, Nehawka; Seth Wert, Hordville; and Kailey Ziegler, Waco.

“The student leaders who serve on NAYC dedicate their time to promoting Nebraska agriculture and providing valuable insight and advice to young Nebraskans about the many different careers available in Nebraska’s ag industry,” said Christin Kamm, NDA Director of Communications and NAYC Advisor. “Agriculture is the largest industry in Nebraska, and NDA continues to look for and find ways to bring, keep and support people in the ag industry.”

For more, go to nda.nebraska.gov/nayi/nayc.html or search for Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute on Facebook.