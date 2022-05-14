NDA announces 2022 Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute delegates

LINCOLN — More than 200 high school juniors and seniors, sharing an interest in agriculture, will gather in Lincoln in July to develop leadership skills, explore career opportunities and learn more about the state’s number one industry.

In its 51st year, the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute is the longest-running program of its kind in the nation. Sponsored in part by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, NAYI will be July 11 to 15 in Lincoln on the University of Nebraska’s East Campus, according to a press release from the agency.

Area youth selected as delegates are:

» Callaway: Taylor Ross, Silas Cool.

» Chappell: Grace Timm, Chase Isenbart.

» Cozad: Skyler Rahn.

» Culbertson: Aspen Teeter.

» Dickens: Ainsley Strawder.

» Elwood: Elijah Niemeier.

» Gothenburg: Emma Peterson.

» Hayes Center: Wesley Wach.

» Hershey: Kaden Miller; Mekenna Fisher.

» Imperial: Kendall Prior.

» Lexington: Jacie Wolfinger; Jordan Lans; Lauryn Johnson.

» Maxwell: Jace Grunden.

» McCook: Conner Snyder; Charlie Bortner.

» Mullen: Faith Miller.

» North Platte: Abbi Zeller; Carli Bales; Emily Hansen; Elleigh Fisher; Abbi Zeller; Maddie Johnson.

» Ogallala: Caleb Most; Thomas Perrin.

» Smithfield: Lane Schoff.

» Stapleton: Citori Kramer; Caleb Burnside.

» Wauneta: Chloe Stehno; Sydnee Acton.

“NAYI provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Nebraska’s high school students to connect agriculture with people,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “NAYI has introduced delegates to the diversity of options available in Nebraska’s agriculture industry for years and will provide delegates with a chance to network with current and future agricultural leaders.”

This year’s theme is ‘Cultivating Connections’ and delegates will be able to participate in agriculture policy discussions, agricultural career explorations, and group discussions during the week-long event. Motivational speakers, a farm management program, and a media experience will help delegates develop leadership potential, strengthen their pride in Nebraska’s agricultural industry and enable them to help tell the story of agriculture.

Since its inception in 1971, NAYI has shared the importance of agriculture with more than 6,750 youth from across Nebraska. Delegates attend NAYI free of charge, thanks to generous donations from agricultural businesses, commodity groups and industry organizations.

NAYI events and additional youth learning opportunities throughout the year are organized by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council. The 21 college students who serve on NAYC are chosen by NDA to share their passion and knowledge about agriculture with young people across Nebraska. During NAYI, NAYC members provide valuable insight and advice about agriculture, college coursework and career-building.

To learn more about NAYC or NAYI 2022 go to nda.nebraska.gov/nayi.