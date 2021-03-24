NDA announces winners of ag poster contest

LINCOLN — In celebration of National Ag Week, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced the winners of this year’s annual poster contest. More than 1,700 students from first to sixth grade from all over the state entered NDA’s annual contest by highlighting Nebraska agriculture, the state’s number one industry.

“There are many talented students in Nebraska who learned about agriculture and how important the ag industry is to our state through this contest,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman in a press release. “The posters we received this year were outstanding. The students did a good job of incorporating this year’s ‘Good Life’ theme to show that agriculture is the heart and soul of Nebraska.”

NDA announces the winners of its annual poster contest during National Ag Week to highlight the diversity of agriculture and celebrate the food, feed and fuel that farmers and ranchers provide every day. The winning posters and the names of the schools submitting entries are on NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/kids.

The posters, depicting this year’s theme of “Nebraska Agriculture: Straight from the Good Life,” were judged in three separate categories: first and second grade; third and fourth grade; and fifth and sixth grade. The poster contest is in its 18th year.