NDA receives $500K mental health grant
NDA receives $500K mental health grant

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has received a $500,000 grant from USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture for behavioral health assistance for people involved in the agriculture industry, according to a press release.

“The amount of stress experienced by many Nebraska farmers, ranchers and others involved in agriculture has increased significantly in recent years,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman.

NDA will work in partnership with Legal Aid of Nebraska to administer a behavioral assistance voucher program through the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline.

Funds from the grant will be expended through Aug. 31, 2022. Anyone wanting to make a request for a behavioral assistance voucher through this program can contact the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 800-464-0258.

