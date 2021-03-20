NDA reminds pesticide applicators to recertify by April 15 deadline

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is reminding pesticide applicators who received a special extension to their applicator license in May 2020 due to the pandemic that they must complete recertification training before April 15 in order to retain their licenses, according to a press release from the NDA.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of many in-person training sessions for pesticide applicators, but they can work through their training requirements with online opportunities and in-person events through the University of Nebraska Extension Office and Pearson VUE.

“Pesticide applicators fill an important need in the agriculture industry,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “We’d like to remind those applicators to make sure to complete their recertification training by April 15.”

Commercial and non-commercial recertification and initial training session through the Pesticide Safety Education Program is open for registration at pested.unl.edu.

Several Pearson VUE testing sites are open. A list of locations in Nebraska can be found at nda.nebraska.gov/pesticide/pearson_vue_testing.html. Appointments are scheduled through Pearson VUE.