NDA’s poster contest highlights Neb. ag

LINCOLN — To recognize and celebrate the important role agriculture plays in our everyday lives, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture is asking students to enter its annual poster contest highlighting the state’s number one industry. This year’s theme, “Nebraska Agriculture: Straight from the Good Life,” promotes agricultural products grown, raised and/or made in Nebraska. NDA’s poster contest is open to all Nebraska students (public, private and home school) in first through sixth grades, according to a press release.

“Nebraska agricultural products are high quality and enjoyed by consumers around the world,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “NDA’s annual poster contest gives parents and teachers the opportunity to talk with students about different ag-related topics like food production and international trade. We look forward to seeing the students’ creativity as they show their versions of how Nebraska agriculture comes straight from the good life.”

NDA’s poster contest is divided into three age categories: first and second grade students, third and fourth grade students and fifth and sixth grade students, in any Nebraska public, private or home school. Entries must be received at NDA’s office by the March 1 deadline.