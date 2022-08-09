 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NDCS grants to provide funding for reentry services

  • 0

LINCOLN — A new grant opportunity is available to organizations interested in providing reentry services to incarcerated or recently incarcerated individuals.

Funding is provided through the Vocational and Life Skills program, the Nebraska Department of Correction Services said in a press release.

Submissions are due to NDCS by 5 p.m. Sept. 2.

Applications for all reentry services will be considered, with priority given to services specifically targeting case coordination, behavioral health support, housing preparation, peer assistance, family reunification and access to communication, transportation and technology.

To qualify, applicants must be community-based organizations, community colleges, federally recognized or state recognized Native American tribes or nonprofit organizations.

People are also reading…

Grant funding is provided to the VLS program through a $15 million dollar appropriation approved by the Nebraska Legislature this year.

It allocates $5 million annually, starting this year and continuing until July 1, 2024. Selected providers will receive program funding in each of the three fiscal years.

More information is available at corrections.nebraska.gov. Links are under the tab for "Reentry Services."

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Will your kids need help making friends post-pandemic pause?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News