NDEE announces calendar contest winners

The artwork of 13 Nebraska students will be featured in the 2023 “Nebraska: Don’t Waste It!” environmental calendar. The statewide contest is sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and focuses on the importance of waste reduction, recycling and litter cleanup.

The students whose submissions were selected for the 2023 calendar were invited to a ceremony at the State Capitol on Aug. 5, where they were honored by Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley and NDEE Deputy Director Kara Valentine. Each month, the calendar features one of the 12 winning environmental posters. A 13th winner’s artwork provides the cover for the calendar. The entry featured on the cover was submitted by Rogan Hoesing, a seventh-grade student from Wausa Public School in Wausa.

The other 12 winners who are featured in the calendar are:

Eloise Klemsz, a fifth-grade student from Elliott Elementary, Lincoln.

Kyler Hawk, a kindergarten student from Fisher’s-Schuyler Community Schools, Schuyler.

Schuyler Daniel Wuert, a fourth-grade student from Central Valley Elementary, Scotia.

Scotia Kiersten Hans, a fifth-grade student from Wynot Public Schools, Wynot.

Leah Zangger, a sixth-grade student from Ord Elementary, Ord.

Harlow Douglass, a second-grade student from Northfield Elementary, Gering.

Victoria Delgado, a ninth-grade student from David City High School, David City.

Nova Wulf, a seventh-grade student from Nebraska City Middle School, Nebraska City.

Maxx Willison, a sixth-grade student from Columbus Middle School, Columbus.

Valori Olson, an 11th-grade student from David City High School, David City.

Edee Sanders, a sixth-grade student from Ord Elementary, Ord.

Breanna Slonecker, a 12th-grade student from David City High School, David City.

“As in previous years, we received hundreds of entries from talented artists across the state, making it tough for our judges to choose only 13,” Valentine said. “It is our hope that selections for the 2023 calendar convey the important message of protecting the environment in unique and varied ways.”

To receive a free copy of the calendar, email the NDEE public information office at ndee.moreinfo@nebraska.gov or call the office at 402-471-2186.