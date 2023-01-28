NDEE clarifies Private Well Reverse Osmosis Rebate Program process

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has received significant interest and feedback in the Private Well Reverse Osmosis Rebate Program, the agency said in a press release.

The program is available to private well owners with drinking water test levels above 10 parts per million of nitrate. The department would like to offer the following clarifications regarding the program’s requirements:

Participation in the rebate program requires pre-approval from NDEE. The installation of any reverse osmosis small water treatment system cannot begin until a rebate agreement is signed between the private well owner and NDEE.

The rebate application asks applicants to attach a copy of the well registration on Nebraska Department of Natural Resources letterhead. Instead, a water well registration document can be downloaded from the Department of Natural Resources website at nednr.nebraska.gov/dynamic/Wells/Wells.

More information on the Reverse Osmosis Rebate Program, along with the application forms and an instructional video, can be found on NDEE’s website at dee.ne.gov/Publica.nsf/pages/22-051.