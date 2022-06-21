NDOT announces $4.3M in federal grants to airports

Two Nebraska airports are receiving grants through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

This second round of fiscal year 2022 AIP grants included $3.7 million to rehabilitate the runway at the Kimball Municipal/Robert E. Araaj Field and $674,239 to rehabilitate the hanger at Sidney Municipal/Lloyd W. Carr Field, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a press release.

“These airport improvements in the Nebraska Panhandle will allow the Kimball and Sidney airports to continue to be effective economic drivers to their communities,” said Ann Richart, director of the aeronautics division of NDOT.

“We appreciate the support of the Federal Aviation Administration in recognizing the important regional benefits of these investments.”

Nebraska’s grants were part of more than $518 million in supplemental funding for 416 infrastructure projects to airports in all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

AIP projects promote safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure and security at the nation’s airports. The FAA has awarded a total of $1.1 billion of the $3.2 billion total funding available for 2022.

A complete listing of grants is on the FAA website. as well as an interactive map with all the awards.