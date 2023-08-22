The State Highway Commission will host the District 6 Program Hearing and Highway Commission meeting at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Holiday Inn Express, 300 Holiday Frontage Road, in North Platte.

Go to ndot.info/AUG23HCM to join the meeting via WebEx online and enter v2mPr4m9JRS (82677469 from phones and video systems) when prompted.

NDOT will make every reasonable accommodation to provide accessible meeting materials for all persons unable to participate by virtual means. Appropriate provisions for persons without internet access or persons with Limited Language Proficiency will be made if the department is notified. If you have a letter you would like read into the public record, email to sarah.soula@nebraska.gov.

The agenda for the meeting can be found on the NDOT website at dot.nebraska.gov/news-media by clicking on the “State Highway Commission Meeting” link.

The Nebraska State Highway Commission will gather for dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Room, 505 N. Dewey St.

If you have questions, contact Sarah Soula at 402-479-4871 or sarah.soula@nebraska.gov.