NDOT reveals winners of ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Transportation is excited to announce the winners of its inaugural “Name a Snowplow” contest. With more than 300 submissions by Nebraska elementary school students, the list was narrowed down to 17 winners.

According to Shannon Ankeny, NDOT director of communications and public policy, the creativity of students’ submissions was impressive, making it difficult to narrow down the list. Some of the winning names include Blizzard of Oz, Darth Blader, Snowbuster and Snow Big Red.

“We were excited to give Nebraska’s students the chance to get involved in naming our plows,” Ankeny said. “It’s also a great way to recognize our hardworking snowplow drivers and maintenance workers, who are often the unsung heroes of keeping our roads safe during and after winter weather.”

The selected plows will be branded with their new monikers and have been updated on NDOT’s website at plows.nebraska.gov, where the name and location of each plow is available in real time. While NDOT has over 600 snowplows, these 17 winners will be the only ones identified by name for now.

NDOT will share additional information on its social media pages, including when the 17 names are placed on the snowplows.

According to Ankeny, NDOT plans to have another contest next year, with the goal to have 30 new names to add by early October.

Here are the schools with winning snowplow names:

» Blizzard Buster: Bloomfield Elementary School.

» Blizzard of Oz: Bloomfield Elementary School.

» Darth Blader: McCool Junction Public School.

» Dragon Flame: Our Redeemer Lutheran Staplehurst.

» Drift Slayer: Bloomfield Elementary School.

» Flurry Force: High Plains Community.

» Ice breaker 2000: Bloomfield Elementary School.

» Peppermint: Malcolm Public Schools.

» Plower Power: Bloomfield Elementary School.

» Snow Angel: Bloomfield Elementary School.

» Snow Beast: McCool Junction Public School.

» Snow Big Red: Shelby Rising City.

» Snow Blade: Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran.

» Snow Day Hunter: McCool Junction Public School.

» Snowbuster: McCool Junction Public School.

» Snowbuster: Bloomfield Elementary School.

» Snow-tal Annihilation: Bloomfield Elementary School.

» Winter Warrior: McCool Junction Public School.