LINCOLN — April 17 to 21 is Work Zone Awareness Week, a tie-in with the national campaign emphasizing the need for awareness and caution when driving through highway work zones, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a press release.

This year’s theme is “You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us!”

“Work zone safety plays a critical role in the lives of those who work on our highways, the traveling public and our citizens,” said Gov. Jim Pillen during a proclamation signing this past week. “Nebraska remains committed to growing our infrastructure by increasing work zone safety and reducing crashes in work zones.”

Work Zone Safety Awareness Week marks the kick-off of reminders that will continue throughout the year urging drivers to slow down, put their phones down, and pay attention when they see orange work zone signs.

In 2020, 857 people were killed and 44,240 people were injured nationwide in work zone crashes. Of those who died, 740 were drivers or passengers and 117 were construction workers. This points to the important role everyone plays in work zone safety.

“As the director and speaking on behalf of the NDOT we have an opportunity to approach this as a plea to keep our people safe,” NDOT Director Vicki Kramer said. “We have a responsibility to our fellow drivers and those working to improve the safety of our roadways to drive with intention. Work Zone Safety week provides an opportunity to be deliberate with your actions and how you talk to others about safety. Buckle up and put the phone down, we want all our NDOT teammates and contractors to make it home to their families.”

“According to the results of AGC of America’s 2022 highway work zone study, 64% of highway contractors report a motor vehicle had crashed into their construction zone in the previous year,” said Katie Wilson, executive director of the Associated General Contractors, Nebraska Chapter. ‘We urge motorists to pay attention when driving their vehicle, especially in work zones where there are additional obstacles and workers to maneuver. Construction workers are moms and dads, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters and deserve a safe place to work. Our goal is for 100% of drivers and workers to get home safely every day.”

“As motorists you play a primary role in work zone safety. Avoid distractions and give us your full attention in construction zones as the NDOT team and our industry partners work to improve Nebraska’s transportation system,” said Kurt Vosburg, NDOT District 7 engineer.

To help make your travel safer, visit NDOT’s 511 Traveler Information Map at 511.nebraska.gov and find out what work zones you’ll encounter before you go.

Throughout the busy construction season, motorists are reminded to “work with us” by driving cautiously in and near work zones and to “Buckle Up Phone Down.”