NE Chamber Foundation announces class members

LINCOLN — The NE Chamber Foundation has announced the members of its new Leadership Nebraska class. This year’s class is the 13th in the program’s history.

Leadership Nebraska was founded in 2006 to identify current and emerging leaders throughout the state, enhance their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska.

Participants have been selected from across the state and possess varied backgrounds and diverse talents. All candidates have demonstrated an abiding interest in Nebraska and its future.

The program consists of six sessions covering a broad range of key Nebraska issues including economic development, health care, education, agriculture, government and policy development. Due to restrictions associated with COVID-19, the class, which was originally scheduled to start in June 2020, will begin in June 2021.

“Nebraska faces complex challenges in this new economy,” said Bryan Slone, NE Chamber president. “Now, more than ever, we need well-informed, connected leaders who are ready to serve their fellow Nebraskans.”

Following are the Nebraskans selected to participate in Leadership Nebraska’s Class, along with the class member’s employer: