NE Chamber, partners host talent recruitment webinars

LINCOLN — The NE Chamber, state officials, human resources and legal professionals, LinkedIn and local chamber and economic developers are teaming up to produce a series of webinars to give Nebraska businesses an edge in talent recruitment in the midst of a tight labor market. The series is titled, “In Pursuit of Recruits — Simple steps that turn Nebraska’s fast recovery into your competitive advantage,” according to a press release form the NE Chamber.

“Nebraska’s job market bounced back quickly after the worst of the pandemic recession, with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation,” said Bryan Slone, NE Chamber president. “That’s great news, but lack of available talent is now standing in the way of business growth. For those business owners asking what more they can do, these webinars are for you.”

Speakers will update participants on the latest recruitment trends and offer options for refreshing their tools and strategies to attract a broader pool of candidates both inside and outside of Nebraska. An employment law attorney will provide guidance on anti-discrimination and employment laws.