NE Chamber, partners host talent recruitment webinars

LINCOLN — The NE Chamber, state officials, human resources and legal professionals, LinkedIn and local chamber and economic developers are teaming up to produce a series of webinars to give Nebraska businesses an edge in talent recruitment in the midst of a tight labor market. The series is titled, “In Pursuit of Recruits — Simple steps that turn Nebraska’s fast recovery into your competitive advantage,” according to a press release form the NE Chamber.
“Nebraska’s job market bounced back quickly after the worst of the pandemic recession, with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation,” said Bryan Slone, NE Chamber president. “That’s great news, but lack of available talent is now standing in the way of business growth. For those business owners asking what more they can do, these webinars are for you.”
Speakers will update participants on the latest recruitment trends and offer options for refreshing their tools and strategies to attract a broader pool of candidates both inside and outside of Nebraska. An employment law attorney will provide guidance on anti-discrimination and employment laws.
The webinars are open to all Nebraska businesses, including human resources and legal professionals who can earn recertification credits for the Society of Human Resources Management, the Human Resource Certification Institute and continuing legal education. Register at nechamber.com.
Current schedule:
» “Connecting with Veterans,” 9 a.m., Sept. 29. Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Tony Goins and Chief Strategy Officer Nichole Reiner will highlight the skill sets of transitioning servicemembers and explore ways to connect with them. Employment law attorney Carly Bahramzad will review the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.
» “Targeting Talent with Online Platforms,” 9 a.m., Oct. 13. Mark Haner, Senior Sales Manager at LinkedIn, will discuss trends the platform is tracking related to job changes, employment preferences and marketing and the company’s latest tips for finding and connecting with talent matches. Employment law attorney Carly Bahramzad will outline best practices that help businesses stay aligned with anti-discrimination laws.
» “Unraveling the Mysteries of Geotargeting,” 9 a.m., Oct. 27. CLE credits not available for this session. SHRM and HRCI available. Workforce Programs & Recruitment Director at Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Kara Asmus, and Development Coordinator at York County Development Corporation Derek Dauel, will reveal how they leverage online tools to locate and match out-of-work employees in other states to communities and employers in Nebraska.