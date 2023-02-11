LINCOLN — NE Chamber leaders welcomed a new chair and 17 new members to its Board of Directors at its annual meeting. Ryan Parker, president and CEO of Endicott Clay Products Co. of Fairbury will serve as chair for the 2023 term.

“I’m excited to get going this year and help find new ways to accelerate our state,” Parker said. “Workforce, tax modernization and statewide innovation are front and center for our members. We are focused on addressing these challenges and unleashing economic growth.”

The following individuals began their terms on the board this year:

Kyle Arganbright, Valentine, serving as district representative.

Dawson Brunswick, Columbus, serving as NE Chambers association president.

Courtney Dentlinger, Columbus, serving as district representative.

Jisella Dolan, Omaha, serving as district representative.

Russ Gronewold, Lincoln, serving as district representative.

Mark Hesser, Elkhorn, serving as district representative.

Jessica Kolterman, Seward, serving as district representative.

Bruce Kreutzer, Kearney, serving as district representative.

James Nygren, Omaha, serving as Agribusiness Council chair.

Sarah Pillen, Columbus, serving as district representative.

Nicole Sedlacek, O’Neill, serving as Economic Development Council chair.

Joni Sundquist, Lincoln, serving as Public Affairs Council chair.

Dennis Swanson, Bassett, serving as district representative.

Taylor Teepell, Omaha, serving as district representative.

Stacy Watson, Omaha, serving as Taxation Council chair.

Luke Virgil, Wayne, serving as Leadership Nebraska chair.

“Our board is made up of individuals with a track record of leadership, both in their companies and in their communities, and a passion for the Good Life,” NE Chamber President Bryan Slone said. “We’re fortunate that they are volunteering their time and talent to help keep our businesses competitive and growing.”

New board members are nominated by the current board and elected by the broader NE Chamber membership. Board members promote economic growth across the state and establish the association’s policies with input from members and 12 councils.