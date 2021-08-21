Neb. brand law changes; 48-hour notice enacted, inspection fee reduction

ALLIANCE — The Nebraska Brand Committee will soon be rolling out changes, required by law, due to the passage of LB 572 in May. One of the most significant items of this law included the reduction of the per head brand inspection fee from $1 to $.85. This will impact all local country, sale barn, locker/packer and Registered Feedlot inspections. This reduction is intended to help reduce the cash reserve accounts that NBC has amassed over the last several years with the efficiencies gained in part, by implementing the new technology systems and staff comp time management processes. This reduction will be in effect starting Oct. 1 and lasting until July 31, 2023.

A second piece of the requirement enacted by law will be a 48-hour notice for country inspections. The 48-hour notice should allow for greater efficiency in the time and mileage incurred by inspectors, a savings intended to be passed on to producers. There will be a $50 fine for those inspections scheduled less than 48 hours ahead. This will be implemented starting Sept. 1.

In a press release, the committee said it is aware of the need for producer education and will be utilizing multiple media formats to give all producers time to make adjustments to the new rules and their timeline. Producers can direct questions to the NBC office or the area supervisors which can be found at nbc.nebraska.gov.