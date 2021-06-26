Neb. Cattlemen host midyear meeting in Fremont

The Education and Research Committee discussed the future of the Farm to School program after the passage of LB 396. LB 396, introduced by Senator Brandt, adopts the Nebraska Farm-to-School Program Act. Attendees heard about the plan that is being put into place by the Nebraska Department of Education in response to the Nebraska Farm-to-School Program Act. There was also a presentation on Lead for Nebraska — a new program available to youth. This program aims to enable communities to bring back their homegrown young leaders. Recruitment for fellows is currently being held.

NC’s Marketing and Commerce Committee had a very full agenda. Committee attendees heard updates on recently announced fed steer and heifer packing capacity additions — including a presentation from David Briggs and Rusty Kemp with Sustainable Beef, LLC, which plans to build a new 1,500 head per day plant in North Platte. There were also updates focused on ongoing price discovery concerns in the fed cattle market, including a report from Troy Stowater, who sits on NCBA’s Regional Triggers Subgroup. New policy was passed encouraging the immediate undertaking of academic research focused on the costs to the fed cattle market due to a lack of price discovery and loss of market leverage. A resolution was also passed supporting continued academic research that considers the benefits of carbon sequestration by the livestock industry and differentiates the relative benefit of methane versus carbon dioxide production.