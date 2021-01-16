Neb. Game and Parks providing additional incentives for CRP sign-up

New land offered in the program must have been planted for four out of the six crop years from 2012 to 2017. Additionally, producers with land already enrolled, but expiring Sept. 30, can re-enroll this year. Fields or portions of fields offered by landowners are evaluated competitively based on soil types and other factors. CRP contracts can run for 10 to 15 years and accepted offers will begin Oct. 1.

CRP sign-up information resources, including an educational video and how to enroll for a live question-and-answer session have been posted at nebraskapf.com/crp-signup. They live sessions are at noon MT Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. CT Jan. 20 and at noon CT Jan. 21. Those meetings are a collaboration of Nebraska’s natural resources and wildlife partners.

Those looking to enroll may contact their nearest USDA Service Center, with meetings being scheduled by appointment.

For more information about the additional incentives being offered by Game and Parks, landowners should contact their nearest Game and Parks office or service center and ask to speak to a wildlife biologist about CRP. Offices may be found at outdoornebraska.org/locations.

Note that face coverings, pre-screenings, social distancing and other provisions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 may be required.