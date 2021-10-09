Neb. startups succeed in Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge

Three Nebraska startups were named in the Top 10 finalists in the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag Innovation Challenge, according to a press release.
The American Farm Bureau Federation, in partnership with Farm Credit, announced finalists of the Ag Innovation Challenge on Oct. 5, 2021. Three of the 10 finalists are Nebraska-based startups, all of whom are part of The Combine Incubator program based in Lincoln. The finalists include Grain Weevil in Aurora, Birds Eye Robotics in Herman and Marble Technologies in Lincoln.
American Farm Bureau’s Ag Innovation Challenge identifies top entrepreneurs who are addressing both traditional challenges farmers and ranchers face on their operation, such as access to labor, optimizing yield and reducing operating costs, to entrepreneurs who are addressing new challenges facing farmers, ranchers and rural communities.
“We are excited to see more interests coming from Nebraska-based startup businesses. Agriculture is the largest driver of our state’s economy, generating one out of every four Nebraska jobs. Nebraska Farm Bureau is happy to support these entrepreneurs in their effort to solve the challenges farmers and ranchers face on their operations,” said Audrey Schipporeit, director of generational engagement, Nebraska Farm Bureau.
Here is a brief background on each of the Nebraska-based start-up finalists.
Grain Weevil is an agricultural robotic company.
“We are very excited to be selected as a semi-finalist for the Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge,” a company spokesman said. “It is an honor to be recognized by an organization that has such a large influence on our industry. Nebraska should be proud of our ag innovation culture; three out of the ten national semi-finalists are robotics companies that call Nebraska home. We look forward to competing in Atlanta and representing Nebraska Farm Bureau members.”
Birds Eye Robotics is an agricultural robotic company with a cutting-edge robot that is designed to assist in the daily care of poultry barns. The company was founded by Scott Niewohner, who is a serial inventor and entrepreneur with deep experience combining existing technologies into novel uses for adjacent industries.
Marble Technologies aims to resolve vulnerabilities in the food supply chain, stabilize markets for farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and make food industries more sustainable.
“The Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge showcases U.S. startups developing innovative solutions that address challenges facing America’s farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. Using the latest advances in computer vision, artificial intelligence and sensing technology, Marble automates tasks in food processing, beginning with the difficult tasks in meat processing,” said Britany Wondercheck, director of business development at Marble Technologies. “Marble is honored to be a finalist in the Ag Innovation Challenge and excited to pitch at the 2022 American Farm Bureau Convention.”