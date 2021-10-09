Neb. startups succeed in Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge

Grain Weevil is an agricultural robotic company.

“We are very excited to be selected as a semi-finalist for the Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge,” a company spokesman said. “It is an honor to be recognized by an organization that has such a large influence on our industry. Nebraska should be proud of our ag innovation culture; three out of the ten national semi-finalists are robotics companies that call Nebraska home. We look forward to competing in Atlanta and representing Nebraska Farm Bureau members.”

Birds Eye Robotics is an agricultural robotic company with a cutting-edge robot that is designed to assist in the daily care of poultry barns. The company was founded by Scott Niewohner, who is a serial inventor and entrepreneur with deep experience combining existing technologies into novel uses for adjacent industries.

Marble Technologies aims to resolve vulnerabilities in the food supply chain, stabilize markets for farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and make food industries more sustainable.