Neb. Women in Ag Conference set for Feb. 24-25

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will be in person this year, from Feb. 24 to 25, at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney. The two-day conference will offer a variety of topics with over 20 workshop sessions.

By participating in these workshop sessions, attendees will learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners.

Keynote speakers include Katie Dilse, Carey Portell and Maggie Holub. Each keynote speaker has a unique background and story to tell that will inspire attendees.

Dilse, a North Dakota farm girl, was named one of the Top 40 under 40 by the Business Watch magazine for her professional development, community contributions and influential voice. Coming from an agricultural background, she understands the importance of the work women in agriculture do every day.

Portell, a cattle farmer located in mid-Missouri, will inspire attendees by talking about how she has overcome barriers after a fatal drunk-driving crash and is now thriving with disabilities.