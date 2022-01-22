Nebraska 4-H Fed Steer Challenge wraps up third year

LINCOLN — Nebraska 4-H, in collaboration with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Animal Science, offered the third year of the Nebraska 4-H Fed Steer Challenge in 2021.

The Fed Steer Challenge cultivates the next generation of leaders in the Nebraska cattle industry by providing youth opportunities. This challenge enhances the educational value of traditional 4-H beef projects and provides affordable options to reward production merit and market animal carcass value; accurate and complete record keeping practices; industry and research knowledge; and producer engagement with the 4-H member, Nebraska Extension said in a press release.

The program has seen positive participant outcomes, engaging 25 youth from 19 different Nebraska counties. These youth selected, purchased, exhibited, harvested and analyzed carcass data on a steer while networking with industry professionals. Additionally, working as a learning cohort, they participated in monthly educational opportunities led by industry professionals and animal science faculty.