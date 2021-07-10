Nebraska Ag Leadership Council elects new officers

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council elected new officers and board members during its annual meeting.

Newly elected officers include Chairman of the Board Kelly Brunkhorst of Lincoln; Vice Chair Gerald Clausen of Lincoln; Secretary Jerry Catlett of Bruning; and Treasurer Jolene Messinger of McCook.

Newly elected board members include David Englund of Omaha, Drew Jensen of Lincoln, Suzanna Klaasmeyer of Hershey, Lori Luebbe of Lincoln and Dr. Marysz Rames of Wayne. Messinger was re-elected for a second three-year term

Retiring board members include Tracy Olson of North Platte, Lori Pankoke of Lincoln, Patrick Rasmussen of Geneva and Ed Woeppel of Firth.

Board members also include Nicole Boshuslavsky of Omaha, Mary Eisenzimmer of Big Springs, Jessica Groskopf of Scottsbluff, Bobbi Kriz-Wickam of Lincoln, Scott Meradith of Lincoln, Raymond Morse of Norfolk, Jay Rempe of Lincoln and Scott Richert of Gresham. Dr. Richard Bischoff of Lincoln serves as the IANR liaison representative, and Matt Dolch of Lincoln of Lincoln serves as the President of the Nebraska LEAD Alumni Association. The council’s president is Dr. Terry Hejny, who also serves as the director of the Nebraska LEAD Program.