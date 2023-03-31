LINCOLN — The Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council elected new officers and board members during its annual meeting on March 17.

Newly elected officers include Chair of the Board: Jolene Messinger of McCook; Vice Chair: Raymond Morse of Norfolk; Secretary: Jay Rempe of Lincoln and Treasurer: Bobbie Kriz-Wickham of Lincoln.

Newly elected board members include Scot Blehm of Lincoln, Matt Dolch of Lincoln and Chris Roth of Deshler. Mary Eisenzimmer of Big Springs, Jessica Groskopf of Gering, and Bobbie Kriz-Wickham of Lincoln were re-elected for a second three-year term.

Retiring board members include Gerald Clausen of Lincoln, who served as chair, Jerry Catlett of Bruning, who served as vice chair for 2022-23, and Scott Richert of Gresham.

Board members also include Nicole Bohuslavsky of Omaha, David Englund of Omaha, Drew Jensen of Lincoln, Suzanna Klaasmeyer of Hershey, Lori Luebbe of Lincoln, Scott Meradith of Lincoln, and Dr. Marysz Rames of Wayne. Dr. Richard Bischoff of Lincoln serves as the IANR liaison representative, and Stan Mitchell of Seward serves as the president of the Nebraska LEAD Alumni Association. The Council’s President is Dr. Terry Hejny, who also serves as the director of the Nebraska LEAD Program.

The Nebraska LEAD Program includes men and women, currently active in production agriculture and agribusiness and is a two-year leadership development program under the direction of the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in cooperation with the University of Nebraska's Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

For more information, or to request an application for Nebraska LEAD 42 which will begin in September 2023, contact the Nebraska LEAD Program, 104 ACB, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, NE 68583-0940. You may also call 402-472-6810 or email leadprogram@unl.edu Applications will be due June 15.