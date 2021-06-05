Nebraska AG starts internet safety website for children

The Nebraska attorney general’s office has launched a new campaign to promote the importance of safety online for children.

“Buddy: A Digital Citizen” can be found on the AG website, ago.nebraska.gov.

Buddy is a golden retriever who loves making new friends and having fun online as a digital citizen. Buddy is featured in five one-minute videos educating young elementary students about navigating the internet safely, being kind online and what to do when activities online become difficult or confusing.

As summer is beginning, kids may potentially find more time occupied online. Buddy’s videos are a tool to prompt discussion between elementary-aged students and their parents with the aim to utilize the internet effectively yet carefully.

Parents know the digital age and its technology bring new challenges and potential hazards if improperly used. To help navigate the digital highway with safety and good judgment parents may, in addition to the Buddy videos, find the downloadable, “Family Discussion Questions in Creating Internet Guidelines,” a quick resource for engaging with their children in a helpful and attentive way.