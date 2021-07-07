Nebraska American Legion district commander elected

LINCOLN — Daniel E. Benes of Valparaiso was elected and installed as the Commander of the Nebraska American Legion during the 103rd Annual Convention held June 25 to 27 in Lincoln.

Benes is eligible for The American Legion through his 31 years of service in the U.S. Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve. He has been a member of The American Legion and Post 371 for 41 years. Benes has served as district 7 commander and vice commander, and post commander and vice commander.

Other officers elected during the convention were Department Senior Vice Commander Don Suchy of Valparaiso, Area A Vice Commander Michael Sheridan of Omaha, Area B Vice Commander William Berney of Spalding, Area C Vice Commander James Doyen of Clay Center and Area D Vice Commander Monte Warner of Paxton.