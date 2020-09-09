VALENTINE — The Niobrara National Scenic River and the Nebraska and National Writing Projects are hosting a writing marathon, Write the River, to celebrate National Public Lands Day, according to a press release. The event will run for 24 hours — 7 p.m. Sept. 25 to 7 p.m. Sept. 26 — at Smith Falls State Park.
During this writing marathon, individuals or family groups write for one hour at a time, but participants can sign up for multiple hours if they wish. Register in advance by calling the Niobrara National Scenic River’s Visitor Center at 402-376-1901 or by emailing Susan Cook, susan_cook@nps.gov.
Everyone is invited to spend time along the river and write about experiences and the river’s importance.
Social distancing will be practiced during the event and masks are encouraged while engaging with others.
The National Park Service canopy will be set up at the landing at Smith Falls. Staff will welcome writers and be available for any assistance needed but will let the writers spend quality time with the river. Participants do not need to write for the whole hour, but can spend some time using their senses to explore the sights, sounds, smells and touch of the plants around.
“The river has so much history around it and many stories to tell,” said the press release. “If you want to share what you write, we’d love to take a picture of it; if you don’t, you don’t have to.”
For more information, please call 402-376-1901 or visit nps.gov/niob. Visitor Center hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. Admission is free of charge.
