Nebraska Animal Science awards over $146K in scholarships

LINCOLN — Eighty-nine University of Nebraska-Lincoln animal science students were recently awarded a total of $146,698 in scholarships at a reception in the Nebraska East Union.
Animal science department head Clint Krehbiel and Thomas Burkey, associate dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, announced and delivered the scholarships to each student in attendance.
The livestock judging team scholarships were presented by coach Blaine French, and the UNL Meat Science Excellence scholarship was presented by Gary Sullivan, meat science professor.
Donors David and Ann Bruntz presented the Andy Bruntz Beef Industry Scholar award.
Applications for the Nebraska’s Inspiring Your Future Scholarship contest are currently open, and submissions are due Jan. 7. The scholarship was created to provide another opportunity for freshman and transfer students to receive financial assistance to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
For more information, go to animalscience.unl.edu/inspiring-your-future-scholarship-competition.
Freshman scholarship recipients:
Jillian Bailey, Alaina Furasek, Ashley Greenhalgh, Alyssa Henkel, Emily Jonas, Sophie Korytowski, Garrett Kriete, Alexa Mach, Nick Prosek, Gracie Schneider, Sophia Wehrbein, Kaden Wykert.
Transfer student scholarship recipients:
Tara Allen, Lilly Cast, Chase DeVries, Taylor Peter, Myra Rudolph, Blake Wert, Susan Venteicher.
Upperclassmen scholarship recipients:
Lauren Ahlers, Caitlin Buck, Emily Burnside, William Carbino, Erika Cast, Benjamin Chase, Cassidy Chase, Jose De La Cruz, Ashley Dill, Sarah Dilley, Miranda Dresen, Allison Everhart, Cecilia Ferrer, Megan Forged, Danielle Forster, Hannah Fragassi, Lacey Freking, Addisyn Gibbens, Mitchell Glause, Jenna Glidden, Claire Goetschkes, Sadie Gradoville, Emily Groeteke, Bryn Hannan, Kathlyn Hauxwell, Alex Heier, Shiloh Heuertz, Katelyn Hoesche, TaraLee Hudson, Caleigh Iwanski, Isabella Jacobsen, Faith Jahn, Taylor Jenkins, Carter Jensen, Kayla Johnson, Tatiana Jones, Heath Keiser, Felicia Knoerzer, Shaye Koester, Sarah Krueger, Cord Lee, Tanner Lemke, Malina Lindstrom, Jacob Long, Kelsey Loseke, Elizabeth McGibbon, Emmalise Meyer, Kolby Midcap, Gabrielle Modica, Katherine Mohr, Miranda Mueller, Kendal Neal, Allison Pachunka, Anastacia Paitz, Lindsay Peters, Abbie Philmalee, Megan Pokorny, Laura Reiling, Ralston Ripp, Asha Scheideler, Emma Schmidt, Megan Schroeder, Joshua Sebade, Daniel Serdar, Brenden Smith, Ryley Spatz, Pete Spilker, Faith Steen, Boone Svoboda, Weston Svoboda, Josie Thompson, Devin Tiensvold, Cole Ulmer, Emma Vazquez, Claire Verstraete, Avery Vieregger, Megan Vrbka, Hannah Warner, Blake Wert, Jenna Willemsen, Ashley Zugmier.