Nebraska Archaeologcial Society sponsors Artifact Show

The 18th annual Nebraska Artifact Show is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Seward County Fairgrounds.

There will be world class displays of prehistoric stone artifacts, fossils and other artifacts from the Great Plains Region, the organization said in a press release.

People who have artifacts or collections are encouraged to bring them to the show for help in identifying them.

There will be a flint knapping display and a raffle for a microscope. Cost is $5 for adults and children 12 and younger are free.

This is an exhibition of authentic Native American artifacts and related items and no selling or buying of antiquities is permitted.

This educational, family oriented event is a great way to spend a couple of hours. For more information contact Jerry at 402-993-6055 or go to sites.google.com/site/webnas.