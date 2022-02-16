Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards celebrates 2022 award winners

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards recently celebrated their 2022 award winners at their annual business meeting and luncheon. Each year, NACEB awards individuals and businesses who exemplify service and support of Nebraska Extension and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, according to a press release.
The winners of the 2022 awards are:
Outstanding business
KCSR/KBPY is the regional radio station for the Panhandle with a wide listenership in the tri-state area. The staff at KCSR/KBPY are adept interviewers, understanding agriculture and their community producing quality programming for their region. KCSR/KBPY is commended for its commitment to youth programming and enhancing community engagement. Throughout the year, KCSR/KBPY supports 4-H and Extension programming through sponsorship and radio time, allowing staff to share information about programming, events, educational opportunities, and the impact that Nebraska Extension is realizing.
Outstanding advocate
President and owner of Car-Bar Cattle Company, Bruce Rickertsen, has served 50 years as a 4-H leader in one of the oldest clubs in Dawson County and leading the Ag Society as president. His 4-H club has volunteered to set up the fairgrounds for county fair for as long as anyone remembers. Developing youth leadership skills, his club emphasizes public speaking, presentations, judging and community service, with youth taking part in a wide variety of projects. Rickertsen has enjoyed seeing youth from his club succeed as state champions in the 4-H public speaking contest and the state livestock and meats judging contests.
Outstanding support staff
For 23 years, Sandra Swanson has contributed to the success of the Platte County Extension office through organization and efficiency that has enabled her county to grow and succeed over the years. Swanson exemplifies current and past Extension professionals have had successful Extension careers. She supports the growth and opportunities others have by ensuring she is doing her job well and going above and beyond to make sure every last detail is taken care of. Her work positively impacts the program, youth, families and staff.
Outstanding volunteer
For 45 years, Bill Riggs has been a 4-H volunteer offering his time and contributions, including committee leadership, teaching educational sessions and donating handmade door prizes. Dedicated to the craft of leatherworking, Riggs shares his skills with youth, teaching the craft at workshops and in the after-school programs. A true supporter of 4-H youth, Riggs has also volunteered at the county fair horse show, served as a judge for various projects and made prizes for the champion youth.
Friend of Extension
Over the last six years, Senator Tom Briese has engaged with local educators, staff and board members. He takes the time to understand what programming is provided within Boone County and surrounding areas. While attending these meetings, he also takes the time to listen to the concerns and accomplishments happening within Boone County. His involvement at the county level provides the opportunity for local Extension stories to be heard at the state level.