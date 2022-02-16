Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards celebrates 2022 award winners

Outstanding support staff

For 23 years, Sandra Swanson has contributed to the success of the Platte County Extension office through organization and efficiency that has enabled her county to grow and succeed over the years. Swanson exemplifies current and past Extension professionals have had successful Extension careers. She supports the growth and opportunities others have by ensuring she is doing her job well and going above and beyond to make sure every last detail is taken care of. Her work positively impacts the program, youth, families and staff.

Outstanding volunteer

For 45 years, Bill Riggs has been a 4-H volunteer offering his time and contributions, including committee leadership, teaching educational sessions and donating handmade door prizes. Dedicated to the craft of leatherworking, Riggs shares his skills with youth, teaching the craft at workshops and in the after-school programs. A true supporter of 4-H youth, Riggs has also volunteered at the county fair horse show, served as a judge for various projects and made prizes for the champion youth.

Friend of Extension

Over the last six years, Senator Tom Briese has engaged with local educators, staff and board members. He takes the time to understand what programming is provided within Boone County and surrounding areas. While attending these meetings, he also takes the time to listen to the concerns and accomplishments happening within Boone County. His involvement at the county level provides the opportunity for local Extension stories to be heard at the state level.