Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards shares the story of Nebraska's 93 counties

LINCOLN — Five decades ago, Nebraska took a major step forward by creating a system of local boards to explain the role of Nebraska Extension and advocate for the partnerships that enable its many services across the state. On Tuesday, the Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards will hold a 50th anniversary event in Lincoln to celebrate that history and point to Extension’s ongoing role in the life of the state.
Nebraska Extension is one of the few institutions “that can say they are physically serving every single county in the state,” notes NACEB President Amanda Mogensen. “It’s pretty neat to be able to advocate for that, and support that, as a county board member.”
Similarly, she said, NACEB has a county Extension board in each of Nebraska’s 93 counties. In all, the association’s membership includes more than 500 people.
“It’s our job as board members,” she saud, “to be able to connect and communicate and collaborate with other citizens, other stakeholders, other organizations and leaders and communities in those counties.”
NACEB will host its 50th anniversary event on Tuesday night, Feb. 8, at the Wick Alumni Center at 1520 R St. in Lincoln. The event will note the contributions of past NACEB members and how the association has changed and adapted over the years to best serve the state. “To be that strong and sound organization that has been here to grow and develop right along with Nebraska Extension is pretty neat,” Mogensen said.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln leaders will deliver remarks during the Tuesday event, which will include an awards presentation. On Wednesday, NACEB will hold its annual meeting at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in downtown Lincoln. Board members also will meet with state senators.
Nebraska Extension staff stand out for the breadth of services they provide across the state, Mogensen said: “It’s important for people to remember that they may see only the Extension educator that sits in their county office and serves physically, but there are educators that cover every single county in Nebraska with all of the areas of Extension, whether it be crops and water or early childhood or when you go past the county level, the educators and specialists out there that can help with estate planning.”
NACEB members provide an important two-way communications link. They inform Nebraskans about Extension services, and they also enable Extension to understand local needs.