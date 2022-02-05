Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards shares the story of Nebraska's 93 counties

LINCOLN — Five decades ago, Nebraska took a major step forward by creating a system of local boards to explain the role of Nebraska Extension and advocate for the partnerships that enable its many services across the state. On Tuesday, the Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards will hold a 50th anniversary event in Lincoln to celebrate that history and point to Extension’s ongoing role in the life of the state.

Nebraska Extension is one of the few institutions “that can say they are physically serving every single county in the state,” notes NACEB President Amanda Mogensen. “It’s pretty neat to be able to advocate for that, and support that, as a county board member.”

Similarly, she said, NACEB has a county Extension board in each of Nebraska’s 93 counties. In all, the association’s membership includes more than 500 people.

“It’s our job as board members,” she saud, “to be able to connect and communicate and collaborate with other citizens, other stakeholders, other organizations and leaders and communities in those counties.”